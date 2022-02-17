NHL Trade Talk
Danny Briere getting the ‘lay of the land’ as he scouts teams for possible Flyers deals (+)
Danny Briere is all in.
He is excited about his new full-time role as special assistant to Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher. Excited to scout other teams for potential trades. Excited to be a part of the franchise’s future.
Excited to help make the Philadelphia Flyers, a team decimated by injuries this season, land some young talent.
Briere, 44, a former Philadelphia Flyers star center, has been on the road the last two weekends, scouting teams for potential deals. Among his stops: Denver, where he checked out the Colorado Avalanche and the AHL’s Eagles, creating speculation that the Flyers were setting up a Claude Giroux deal.
Slow down. Nothing is imminent. Briere said he is traveling to several cities