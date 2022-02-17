Former Flyers center Nolan Patrick takes nasty hit and is sidelined for Vegas

Poor Nolan Patrick.

Bad luck seems to have followed him during his four NHL seasons.

The former Philadelphia Flyers center has had injury problems throughout his career, and the Vegas Golden Knights forward suffered another one Wednesday night when he absorbed a nasty hit from Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

Early in Colorado’s 2-0 win, MacKinnon delivered a shoulder to Patrick’s head. It’s painful to watch.

Patrick, 23, left the game and did not return. and, based on his history of concussions and migraines, it wouldn’t be surprising if he missed an extended amount of time.

Limited to 18 games this season because of injuries, Patrick has six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-4 rating.

The Flyers dealt him and Phil Myers to Nashville for Ryan Ellis in July; it was part of a three-way deal in which the Predators sent Patrick to Vegas for Cody Glass.

In September, Vegas gave Patrick a two-year extension that carries an annual $1.2 million cap hit.

The Flyers made Patrick the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 draft. Last month, Bob Clarke, a Philadelphia Flyers senior adviser, verbally blasted the team’s former general manager, Ron Hextall, for drafting Patrick.

Clarke claimed all of the Flyers’ scouts wanted Cale Makar, not Patrick. Hextall overruled them, Clarke said. Makar was chosen by Colorado two picks after Patrick, and he has become an elite defenseman for the Avs.

“None of our scouts wanted Nolan Patrick,” Clarke said last month on the Cam and Stick podcast.