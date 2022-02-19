Flyers’ future: Johnny Gaudreau, new coach, a Rasmus Ristolainen trade? (+)

Some questions answered along the Philadelphia Flyers’ beat….

1. What free-agent should the Flyers pursue this summer?

Johnny Gaudreau, come on down.

Yes, the Flyers need to go into a rebuilding mode, but the young players need some veterans to show the way, and Gaudreau, a six-time All-Star who is a South Jersey native, would be a great fit

This content is for PHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year! You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year! Join us! –OR– Log in