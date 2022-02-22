Carter Hart still out for Flyers; all 4 left wingers shuffled

Carter Hart, who missed the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-3 overtime loss Monday to Carolina because of an eye infection, will also sit out Tuesday’s game against visiting St. Louis.

The 23-year-old year-old goalie still has swelling around the eye and it is impairing his vision, according to interim coach Mike Yeo. Hart is expected to play Saturday afternoon against Washington at the Wells Fargo Center, Yeo added.

Martin Jones (3.59 GAA, .897 save percentage), 32, who has been mentioned in trade rumors, will start Tuesday, giving him assignments on back-to-back nights. He was the goaltender in Monday’s defeat.

Jones is aiming for his first win since Dec. 29 in Seattle.

Hart has lost his last three outings — two games to Detroit, and one to Pittsburgh. Overall, he has a 2.96 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

Yeo said he is switching all four of his left wingers. Issac Ratcliffe will begin the game on the top line, Oskar Lindblom will drop to the second line, James van Riemsdyk will move down to the third line, and Max Willman will fall to the fourth line.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be trying to end a five-game losing streak against Craig Berube’s St. Louis Blues tonight.

“We’re close, but by no means are we there,” said Yeo, whose team has had leads or has been tied in the third period in its last three losses. “But you know what, the guys have been working hard and they’ve been committed. … We’re building some confidence in our game, we’re building some consistency in our game, but we’re going up against another good opponent tonight, so it’s another good opportunity to prove it.”

In another development, center Connor Bunnaman was recalled under emergency conditions from the AHL’s Phantoms, but Yeo said he was recalled in case another forward couldn’t play. He will not be in tonight’s lineup.