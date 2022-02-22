Isaac Ratcliffe: Flyers prospect opening eyes in first NHL stint (+)

Truth be told, the first time I saw Philadelphia Flyers prospect Isaac Ratcliffe at one of their training camps, I wondered if he had enough speed to make it to the NHL. The second-round pick seemed lumbering and slow.

That was then.

Ratcliffe, now a 6-foot-6, 225-pound left winger, has improved his skating over the years and looks as if he will be a contributor as a bottom-six forward, or perhaps higher.

In a small sample size with the Flyers – seven games – Ratcliffe not only hasn’t looked out of place, but he has thrived. He always seems to be in the middle of scoring chances, always seems to be creating room for his linemates with his big body.

