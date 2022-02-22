Connect with us

3-year-old son of former Flyers forward Ryan White battling brain tumor

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers

The three-year-old son of former Flyers forward Ryan White is battling brain cancer, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the ex-player’s friend.

The youngster, Gordie White, has an incurable brain tumor, the GoFundMe page says.

“Gordie is not only the light of his parents’, sister Molly’s and family’s lives, but he leaves a significant impact on everyone he meets,” the GoFundMe page says. “He is a happy, loving, comedic, witty, and charming little boy.”

It adds that Ryan and his wife, Sarah and their families are “dedicated to making every day count and ensure that Gordie continues to live an extremely happy and full life while he can.”

Several past and present Philadelphia Flyers are listed on the donation page.

Ryan White, now 33, was a fan favorite when he played for the Flyers in 2014-15 and 2015-16. He was a feisty player on the ice, a gregarious one off it.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native also played for the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, and Minnesota Wild.

White last played in 2020-21, getting into 25 games for the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL.

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

