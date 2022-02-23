What can Flyers expect to get in a Claude Giroux trade? (+)

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux has not yet officially waived his no-movement clause, but there are indications he will do just that.

Which begs the question, what can the Flyers get in return for their franchise icon, a player who is the second-leading point producer in their history?

To answer that question, we turned to Russ Cohen, prospects expert for SiriusXM NHL Network Radio and sportsology.com.

Below are the five teams reportedly in the running for Giroux — more will enter the picture before the March 21 trade deadline — and what Cohen expects in return. He also gives a rundown on the strength of the prospects the Flyers could acquire.

Colorado Avalanche

Logical return, per Cohen: A No. 1 pick in 2023, and prospects Martin Kaut and Drew Helleson.

