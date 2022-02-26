Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

The winner of Cam Atkinson-Jake Voracek trade between Flyers and Jackets is … (+)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Cam Atkinson, Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson (left) and Rasmus Ristolainen are all laughs as they collide at Friday's practice. Photo: Zack Hill.

So who won the trade that sent Cam Atkinson to the Philadelphia Flyers and Jake Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets last July?

Call it a draw.

Both have 37 points, which is second on their respective teams.

As advertised, Atkinson, who is plus-5, has given the Flyers someone with a shoot-first mentality. He leads Philly with 17 goals, but has been inconsistent. Example: He has scored in just one of the last 15 games.

Voracek, who is minus-6, leads the Jackets with 35 assists, but has managed just two goals — one in the last 37 games. Yikes. He has provided strong work along the boards with his size and strength.

Mike Yeo, the Flyers’ interim coach, said Voracek is “an outstanding player. It’s hard to find guys with that size and that playmaking ability.”

That said, Yeo believes Atkinson, who plays in all situations and is a threat to

This content is for PHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year!

Join us! –OR– Log in

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend