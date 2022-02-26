The winner of Cam Atkinson-Jake Voracek trade between Flyers and Jackets is … (+)

So who won the trade that sent Cam Atkinson to the Philadelphia Flyers and Jake Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets last July?

Call it a draw.

Both have 37 points, which is second on their respective teams.

As advertised, Atkinson, who is plus-5, has given the Flyers someone with a shoot-first mentality. He leads Philly with 17 goals, but has been inconsistent. Example: He has scored in just one of the last 15 games.

Voracek, who is minus-6, leads the Jackets with 35 assists, but has managed just two goals — one in the last 37 games. Yikes. He has provided strong work along the boards with his size and strength.

Mike Yeo, the Flyers’ interim coach, said Voracek is “an outstanding player. It’s hard to find guys with that size and that playmaking ability.”

That said, Yeo believes Atkinson, who plays in all situations and is a threat to

