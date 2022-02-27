NHL Trade Talk
Will Flyers acquire Jeff Petry and trade Risto in separate deals? Hope not (+)
Jeff Petry is a solid defenseman, but his age – 34 — makes it somewhat curious that the Philadelphia Flyers may be pursuing him.
Then again, Flyers management has said the club wants to retool, not rebuild.
If the rumors are true and the Flyers are talking to Montreal about Petry, it makes one wonder if Philly is more concerned about Ryan Ellis’ health than the team is saying. Ellis has played in just four games this season.
It also seems to indicate that negotiations with Rasmus Ristolainen aren’t going so well. The Flyers would like to sign him to an extension.
