Flyers send Morgan Frost to Phantoms, hoping he can ‘dominate’ and rebuild his game

As expected, the Philadelphia Flyers sent Morgan Frost to the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday.

Interim coach Mike Yeo said it was better for Frost, at this time, to be developing with the Phantoms. He said he saw “many positives” in Frost’s game.

“I think the main thing for him is, don’t get discouraged by going down right now,” Yeo said after practice Monday in Voorhees. “It’s an opportunity to work on one side of it. There’s the side up here where you’re forced to be ‘on,’ minute after minute. You can’t take a shift off. We’re urging with him and pleading with him to have that same type of mentality, which will allow him, in my opinion, to dominate at that level.”

Showcasing Brassard

The Flyers’ 22-year-old center had been benched because Derick Brassard is finally healthy and is on the third line. Philly is showcasing Brassard for a potential trade.

The trade deadline is March 21.

The Flyers figure to recall Frost if Brassard is dealt. For now, Frost needs to play for Lehigh Valley and show Philly he is part of their future. Even if the Flyers can’t deal Brassard, Frost needs to return later this month and demonstrate what he can do on the NHL level.

He missed practice Monday because he was heading to Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He needs to get lots of minutes, play in all situations, and regain his confidence.

Frost, a first-round draft selection (27th overall) in 2017, has seven points (two goals, five assists) and a minus-10 rating in 30 games this season. He is without a goal in his last 18 games.

“It’s tough to build that offensive confidence in this league,” Yeo said. “This is an unforgiving league, where you’re playing against the best defenders, night after night. … I have complete confidence in him to put him on the ice against any player in the league, for that matter. I think you’ve seen me start him in D-zone faceoffs against top lines, and I think the next part of his development is to have that confidence in his offensive ability, and that’s going to come.”

Yeo said he’s seen “signs” of Frost emerging on offense. “Now he takes those things he was starting to introduce here and takes it down there. I really believe he’s going to take off, and that’ll be a big benefit for us and for him.”

Thompson returns

Hard-nosed Nate Thompson received stick taps as he returned to the Philadelphia Flyers’ practice Monday. The 37-year-old center hasn’t played since Nov. 26 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery Nov. 30.

“He’s a guy the players have a ton of respect for; he has an awful lot of credibility in our locker room, so it’s nice to have him back,” Yeo said.

In 19 games, Thompson has one goal and a minus-8 rating.

He wore a non-contact jersey Monday, and Yeo said there’s a chance he will return this season.

Nate Thompson leads the ⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ stretch Monday. Photo: Zack Hill. pic.twitter.com/5KaYTJww6B — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 28, 2022

Breakaways

In Tuesday’s home game against high-powered Edmonton, the Flyers will use the same lineup that defeated Washington, 2-1, on Saturday. … Center Kevin Hayes took some reps at practice. … Right winger Wade Allison did some rehab work before practice, then took some shots on his own. Yeo said Hayes and Allison may be able to play Saturday; he added that GM Chuck Fletcher will decide whether Allison’s return is with the Phantoms or Flyers.