Update on Flyers prospect Jackson Cates, who left ice on stretcher for Phantoms

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jackson Cates was still in the hospital Sunday morning but was doing well, according to Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere.

In the opening minutes of the Phantoms’ eventual 5-2 loss to Charlotte on Saturday, Cates was pushed into the endboards after a shorthanded rush. He was taken to the hospital on a stretcher, and he waved to fans as he was taken off the ice.

“He’s still at the hospital, but feeling better,” Laperriere said on Sunday morning. “All scans came back normal.”

Laperriere called the play “scary stuff.”

Cates, a 24-year-old center, has played with both the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. He had a goal in 11 games with the Flyers, and has two goals and 10 points in 37 games with Lehigh Valley.

The Minnesota native made his Flyers debut last season.His brother, Noah, is also a Flyers prospect, and he recently played on the U.S. Olympic team.

The Phantoms are 18-23-10.

Morgan Frost and Cal O’Reilly scored for Lehigh Valley in Saturday’s loss.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have not yet given an update on defenseman Kevin Connauton, who was injured in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Chicago.