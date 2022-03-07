Flyers’ Kevin Hayes, Penguins’ Brian Boyle in sweepstakes for the 11 Fund

Centers Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brian Boyle of the Pittsburgh Penguins are involved in a sweepstakes that will award two tickets to the Sunday, April 24 game between the cross-state rivals at the Wells Fargo Center.

In addition, the winner will receive signed jerseys from Hayes and Boyle, get to keep game sticks used by both players, and meet with the two players after the game.

Airfare and hotel expenses will be paid for the winner and a guest as part of the prize package.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will go to the 11 Fund, an organization created to honor the legacy of Kevin’s older brother, Jimmy, a former NHL player. The 11 Fund helps children with tuition assistance and scholarships for school.

Jimmy Hayes, 31, died suddenly last Aug. 23, and his brother Kevin and close friend Boyle are donating their time and gear to help create the experience for two fans. Hayes said his brother’s sole purpose was to make those around him feel important and happy – and that he jumped to help others in need, especially children.

Participants have until April 3 to purchase entries, and the winner will be announced April 11.

For more info, go to this link on alltroo.com.

The sweepstakes are sponsored by Alltroo, which was co-founded by the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jason Zucker. Alltroo is a newly formed online sweepstakes platform created to help charitable organizations.

Hayes returned to the Philadelphia Flyers’ lineup Saturday after missing 16 games with a groin infection. He had an assist and helped Philly rally past the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3.

The younger Hayes, 29, called his brother his best friend and and said he followed his brother around “for as long as I can remember, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The brothers were teammates at Boston College for one season, 2010-11.

“You lit up every single room you walked into with your smile and positive attitude,” Hayes said on Instagram after his brother’s death. “Everyone wanted to be around Jim, the big, goofy, horrible dancer, funny, genuine and kindest person around. I will never never forget the times we shared or the memories we made, and I know that I will try my hardest to have your legacy live on.”