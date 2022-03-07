Vegas’ Nolan Patrick’s status against Flyers Tuesday?

Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick will not face his former Philadelphia Flyers teammates Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Patrick, 23, was injured when he took a nasty head hit from Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in a Feb. 16 game. He hasn’t played since then, and he was placed on the Injured Reserve list Feb. 24.

The Winnipeg native has been skating by himself in a separate arena, and no timetable has been set for his return, according to Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now. There’s a chance he won’t return this season.

Patrick has been limited to 18 games this season because of injuries. Patrick has six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-4 rating.

During his career, Patrick has been hindered by concussions and migraines.

The Flyers dealt Patrick and Phil Myers to Nashville in July as part of a three-way deal in which the Preds sent Patrick to the Golden Knights for Cody Glass. The Flyers received Ryan Ellis from Nashville, and he has played just four games for what is believed to be a hip/groin injury.

#Flyers working on their PP on Monday. PP is 4 for 48 (8.3%) in the last 16 games. pic.twitter.com/VJbcHdNQ1d — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 7, 2022

Patrick was drafted No. 2 overall by the Flyers in 2017. In January, Bob Clarke, a Philadelphia Flyers senior adviser, verbally blasted former Philly GM Ron Hextall for drafting Patrick ahead of Cale Makar, who was taken two picks after Patrick and is now starring for Colorado.

Here’s the story on Clarke’s claims: Read here.

Missed first meeting

In 215 career games, Patrick has 76 points (32 goals, 44 assists) and a minus-33 rating. He was also sidelined when the Flyers played in Vegas on Dec. 10. The Flyers won that game, 4-3, as they got goals from Kevin Hayes, Max Willman, Sean Couturier, and James van Riemsdyk. Carter Hart stopped 41 of 44 shots.

Mike Yeo, the Flyers’ interim coach, said it’s difficult to find your rhythm when you have been in and out of the lineup as much as Patrick.

“This is a really hard league, and for a young player to build confidence and put yourself in a position where you can go out and feel good about yourself (it’s difficult) … when you’re dealing with injuries,” Yeo said on Monday. “But I do think he has the ability to be a really good hockey player. He has the skill set, and he’s a really good kid. I really enjoyed working with him, and obviously hope nothing but the best for him.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are 2-4-1 on a franchise-record eight game homestand, which ends Tuesday. They go on the road Thursday (Florida) and Saturday (Carolina) for games against two of the NHL’s elite teams.

Philly is coming off a 4-3 win Saturday over Chicago. Sparked by the FAB line of Joel Farabee, Cam Atkinson and Derick Brassard, the Flyers rallied in the third period and recorded a rare comeback victory. They had been 1-23-4 when trailing heading into the third period.

Breakaways

Gerry Mayhew, a healthy scratch Saturday, will return to the lineup and replace Max Willman as the fourth-line left winger Tuesday. … Carter Hart will start for the fourth time in the last five games. … Defenseman Kevin Connauton, injured in Saturday’s win, is doing better but unable to play Tuesday, per Yeo. …. Yeo is considering putting defenseman Travis Sanheim on the power. For now, defenseman Keith Yandle is on PP1 and Ivan Provorov and Rasmus Ristolainen (net-front) are the defensemen on PP2.