Flyers recall defenseman Cam York from Phantoms; figures to get time on PP

The Philadelphia Flyers recalled defenseman Cam York from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, and he is expected to play during a tough two-game road trip to Florida (Thursday) and Carolina (Saturday).

York, 21, was sent to the Phantoms at the All-Star break. He had played in 13 games with the Flyers, collecting his first NHL goal and two assists and a minus-4 rating. His last game with the Flyers was Feb. 1, a 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

Justin Braun suffered a hand injury in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Vegas, though he downplayed it after the game and scored a goal after returning. He practiced Wednesday and should play Thursday in Florida.

York was on the third pairing at practice, playing the right side with Keith Yandle on the left. York replaced the struggling Nick Seeler.

“It’s one thing to defend hard, but you can’t just keep defending, defending, defending and playing in your own zone, so, obviously (with) Yorky, that should be his strength,” said interim coach Mike Yeo about the defenseman’s ability to get out of the defensive end. “We’ll see if he can provide that for us.”

Yeo said the Flyers want to play with speed and get on the attack, and that they need to break out of their zone more quickly. York “has the ability to help us get to that game,” he said. “He’s shown us that.”

He added there was a “good chance” York would be on the Philadelphia Flyers’ struggling power play, which is 4 for 52 (7.7%) in the last 17 games.

York has played in 34 games this season with the Phantoms (two goals, 10 assists, minus-8). In his most recent stint with Lehigh Valley, York played 13 games from Feb. 4 until Tuesday.

When York and center Morgan Frost were among the players sent to the Phantoms last month, Yeo said “their development is still first and foremost. The experience of being up here and playing with us I think has been invaluable for them, and I think we’ve seen improvement in both of their games.”

Yeo said it was “a different experience as far as playing a little bit of a lesser role at different times (with the Flyers), getting a little bit less ice time.”

York, a California native, was drafted in the first round in (14th overall) in 2019.

That draft class has a chance to be special for the Philadelphia Flyers, whose top three selections — York, right winger Bobby Brink, and offensive-minded defenseman Ronnie Attard — are among their best prospects.

Brassard on trade deadline

Center Derick Brassard, 34, a veteran who could help a team with his experience and penalty killing, said the March 21 trade deadline is “on everyone’s mind.”

He said he signed with Philly in the offseason “because I believed the Flyers were a team that could contend for the Cup. I haven’t talked to Chuck (Fletcher, the general manager) or my agent about it yet, so we’ll see.”

Brassard is now healthy after an injury-plagued season. In 25 games, he has 12 points (5-7) and a plus-7 rating.

Breakaways

Defenseman Kevin Connauton has been cleared to play and will make the road trip. … Cam Atkinson had a maintenance day Wednesday. … The Flyers have scored first in the last three games.