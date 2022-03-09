Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Carchidi column: For one night, fans in Flyers’ corner (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Oskar Lindblom Carter Hart
Flyers goalie Carter Hart (left) made a career-high 47 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It only took until the 56th game of the season, but there was actually a loud, energetic crowd watching the Philadelphia Flyers play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

If you had missed the first five months of the season (lucky you) and knew nothing about what had transpired, you would have thought all was well with the Orange and Black and its shrinking fan base.

With less than six minutes left, Zack MacEwen and his fourth-line teammates got the crowd involved with a feisty shift, and the arena erupted with heartfelt “Let’s Go Flyers!” chants. Without a scoreboard prompting.

There were more loud cheers when Carter Hart, who made a career-high 47 saves and stole a 2-1 win for his teammates, continued to cause the Vegas Golden Knights’ shooters, especially Jack Eichel (nine shots), to look at the rafters in disbelief.

Let’s Go Flyers!

One-time hockey town

It was a reminder that, yes, this used to be a hockey town. That, yes, the Philadelphia Flyers fans are starved for something that makes them cheer, starved for their team to play some meaningful games.

Oh, they booed earlier in the game at the power play, which was 0 for 4 and is

This content is for PHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year!

Join us! –OR– Log in

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend