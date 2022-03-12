Flyers prospect Wade Allison shines in return for Phantoms

Wade Allison, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ top prospects, made a memorable return to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ lineup Friday.

The fiery, 6-foot-2, 205-pound right winger scored the winning goal and added a pair of assists as the Phantoms rallied past the Laval Rocket, 4-3, at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Now if he can only stay healthy.

Allison, 24, has been injured throughout his collegiate and pro career. When healthy, he has looked dynamic.

Friday was his first game for the Phantoms in nearly two months; he had been sidelined by an MCL sprain.

Allison’s game-winning goal, on a blast from the left dot, broke a 3-3 tie early in the third period. The Phantoms trailed at one point, 3-1.

He also scored in his last three games with the Phantoms from Jan. 14-16 before being recalled by the Flyers. He was injured in a Jan. 22 game in Buffalo.

Allison was also injured Friday. He left the game in the first period after slicing his arm while diving for a loose puck. He received stitches and returned for the second period.

The Phantoms are now 19-24-10 heading into Saturday night’s home game against Hartford.

The Philadelphia Flyers, meanwhile, play Saturday afternoon in Carolina, the team with the NHL’s best points percentage (.746). Philly is coming off a 6-3 loss Thursday in Florida.

Morgan Frost will be in the lineup Saturday, replacing the injured Scott Laughton (concussion).

The Flyers, of course, are buried in the standings. They are showcasing players for the March 21 trade deadline. After that, players like Allison — if he remains healthy — figure to be recalled from the Phantoms.