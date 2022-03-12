Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Update on Flyers center Scott Laughton after crash into boards

Published

3 hours ago

on

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, 500th

Scott Laughton, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ most consistent players, will be sidelined indefinitely because of a concussion.

The Flyers play in Carolina on Saturday afternoon, then host Montreal on Sunday night.

Laughton was injured during the second period of the Flyers’ 6-3 loss Thursday in Florida. He was checked cleanly by Petteri Lindbohm and fell awkwardly into the boards.

The 27-year-old center has 11 goals and 28 points in 54 games and was on pace to break his personal high of 13 goals in a season.  He has played every shift with an edge, making him one of the team’s most respected players.

“He’s a heart and soul player,” goalie Carter Hart said after Thursday’s loss.

PHN: College free agents could be attractive to Flyers

With Laughton sidelined, the Flyers recalled 22-year-old center Morgan Frost from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Frost will be in the lineup this afternoon.

“Might give us a chance to kind of surround Frosty with some good players and see what he can do,” Philadelphia Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo told The Inquirer.

Frost, a first-round selection in the 2017 draft, has been up-and-down with the Philadelphia Flyers this season, spending time with Philly and the Phantoms. He played well with Lehigh Valley (19 points in 24 games), but struggled with the Flyers (seven points in 30 games).

Laughton has played up and down the lineup, and he centered the top line in the last three games.

Before playing less than seven minutes Thursday, Laughton had 17 points (5-12) in his last 20 games, and he had four multiple-point performances in his last nine games. He was averaging a career-high 16:39 of ice time per game.

“Laughts is an emotional leader for our group, and he’s been playing at such a high level for us,” Yeo said on Thursday, adding that watching the center crash into the boards was “tough to see.”

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend