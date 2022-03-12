Update on Flyers center Scott Laughton after crash into boards

Scott Laughton, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ most consistent players, will be sidelined indefinitely because of a concussion.

The Flyers play in Carolina on Saturday afternoon, then host Montreal on Sunday night.

Laughton was injured during the second period of the Flyers’ 6-3 loss Thursday in Florida. He was checked cleanly by Petteri Lindbohm and fell awkwardly into the boards.

The 27-year-old center has 11 goals and 28 points in 54 games and was on pace to break his personal high of 13 goals in a season. He has played every shift with an edge, making him one of the team’s most respected players.

“He’s a heart and soul player,” goalie Carter Hart said after Thursday’s loss.

With Laughton sidelined, the Flyers recalled 22-year-old center Morgan Frost from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Frost will be in the lineup this afternoon.

“Might give us a chance to kind of surround Frosty with some good players and see what he can do,” Philadelphia Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo told The Inquirer.

Frost, a first-round selection in the 2017 draft, has been up-and-down with the Philadelphia Flyers this season, spending time with Philly and the Phantoms. He played well with Lehigh Valley (19 points in 24 games), but struggled with the Flyers (seven points in 30 games).

Laughton has played up and down the lineup, and he centered the top line in the last three games.

Before playing less than seven minutes Thursday, Laughton had 17 points (5-12) in his last 20 games, and he had four multiple-point performances in his last nine games. He was averaging a career-high 16:39 of ice time per game.

“Laughts is an emotional leader for our group, and he’s been playing at such a high level for us,” Yeo said on Thursday, adding that watching the center crash into the boards was “tough to see.”