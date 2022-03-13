The next move for the Flyers’ Claude Giroux?

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers icon, said he still needs to talk to management before deciding if he will waive his no-trade clause.

Speaking in a soft, dejected tone after a late-game Flyers meltdown turned a 3-2 win into a 4-3 overtime loss Sunday to the NHL’s worst team, Montreal, Giroux sounded conflicted.

He was asked if the team’s awful season — the Flyers are 18-30-11 and have had 10- and 13-game losing streaks — had made it easier for him to make a decision to waive his no-movement clause.

“I mean, I didn’t think I’d be put in a position to make a decision,” said Giroux, who has played parts of 15 seasons with the Flyers. He scored his 900th point Sunday in his 999th career game, all with the Flyers. “It’s probably been the worst year since I’m here. It’s been a tough year — obviously a lot of injuries, but I’m not going to start making excuses. It’s been a long year. I’m not too sure what to say, to be honest, because it’s not the position I want to be in.”

We assume he meant he would rather be playing for a Flyers team that was a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

⁦@28CGiroux⁩ gave interesting answer when asked if this season will impact his decision to waive his no-movement clause. #Flyers

But the only way he will have a chance to win a Cup this season is if he is dealt by the March 21 trade deadline.

“Obviously there’s still some meetings and some things to talk about with the management to see what the game plan is, not just for this year, but for the future,” he said.

For the first time, he publicly hinted he may want to stay with the Flyers beyond this year.

Giroux, 34, the second player in franchise history to reach the 900-point mark, can become an unrestricted free agent in July. It’s not inconceivable that he waives his no-movement clause, gets traded to a contender, and re-signs with the Philadelphia Flyers this summer.

Colorado is among the teams showing interest in Giroux, and the Avs have a need because left winger Gabe Landeskog will undergo knee surgery Monday. Giroux has played left wing and center this season, and he has 18 goals and 42 points in 56 games.