Flyers in trade talks for Justin Braun; Fletcher chats about Giroux deal

It appears Justin Braun has played his last game for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Braun, a 35-year-old defenseman who has had a quality season, was not in the Flyers’ lineup Sunday against the visiting New York Islanders. The Flyers have the UFA on the trade block, and they did not want to risk an injury.

Several teams are calling about Braun, per general manger Chuck Fletcher, who added that because the defenseman blocks a lot of shots, it was in the Flyers’ best interest to sit him Sunday and avoid a potential injury.

In 61 games, the righthanded-shooting Braun has 16 points, including five goals, which equals a career high. He has spent three solid years with the Philadelphia Flyers.

A 12-year veteran, he has played in a Stanley Cup Final with San Jose, and his experience could help a contender.

Entering Sunday, Braun was second on the Flyers with 114 blocked shots, behind only Ivan Provorov’s 122.

The expected return for Braun is a second- or third-round draft selection.

Center Derick Brassard, backup goalie Martin Jones, and left winger James van Riemsdyk are also available in the trade market.

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday.

Giroux followup

The Philadelphia Flyers made a big splash Saturday when they sent long-time captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers.

The centerpiece, from the Flyers’ perspective, was physical right winger Owen Tippett, who was on a line Sunday with Oskar Lindblom and and Morgan Frost.

Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo has been impressed when facing Tippett this season, saying he has “a weight to his game, and is strong on the puck.”

Several teams inquired about Giroux, Fletcher said. He said his trade options were limited because Giroux had a no-movement clause and could hand-pick his team. The GM added he had no animosity toward Giroux and that he had earned the right to pick his team.

Fletcher did not want to reveal if Florida was the only team Giroux would agree to be traded to. He said it was up to Giroux if he wanted to disclose it.

“I don’t think Claude or I ever thought it would get to this point,” Fletcher said of having to deal a player who spent 15 seasons with the Flyers, the last 10 as their captain.

By including Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov in the deal, the Flyers are at 47 contracts; 50 is the maximum allowed. They will explore the college free-agent market, and they would also like to sign draftees Bobby Brink, Ronnie Attard, Noah Cates and Ivan Fedotov. Brink and Cates are forwards, Attard is a defenseman, and Fedotov is a 6-foot-6 Russian goalie who is 25 years old.