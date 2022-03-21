Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

It’s official: Ryan Ellis will miss the rest of Flyers’ season

Published

6 hours ago

on

Flyers Claude Giroux Ryan Ellis Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ryan Ellis (middle), shown earlier this season, will not play for the Philadelphia Flyers the rest of the year. Photo: Zack Hill.

For several months, all signs pointed to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis missing the rest of the season because of an injury.

On Monday, general manager Chuck Fletcher made it official.

Ellis will not play again this season, and a decision still hasn’t been made to determine whether he will need surgery, Fletcher said. It is believed Ellis has a hip/groin injury, but the Flyers have not confirmed it. Fletcher said he will reveal details once a decision is made on surgery.

The 31-year-old Ellis played in just four games this season. He was acquired in an off-season deal that sent Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick to Nashville. Patrick was then dealt to Vegas.

Without Ellis anchoring the No. 1 pairing, the Flyers’ defense has struggled mightily. They have allowed 3.39 goals per game, placing them 24th in the 32-team NHL.

In his four games, Ellis had five points and a plus-2 rating. His last game was Nov. 13, a 5-2 loss in Dallas. It was the first time he had played in nine games, and he said he felt fine after the defeat.

Less than a week later, the Flyers announced he didn’t need surgery but would be sidelined for four to six weeks. He never returned.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend