It’s official: Ryan Ellis will miss the rest of Flyers’ season

For several months, all signs pointed to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis missing the rest of the season because of an injury.

On Monday, general manager Chuck Fletcher made it official.

Ellis will not play again this season, and a decision still hasn’t been made to determine whether he will need surgery, Fletcher said. It is believed Ellis has a hip/groin injury, but the Flyers have not confirmed it. Fletcher said he will reveal details once a decision is made on surgery.

The 31-year-old Ellis played in just four games this season. He was acquired in an off-season deal that sent Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick to Nashville. Patrick was then dealt to Vegas.

Without Ellis anchoring the No. 1 pairing, the Flyers’ defense has struggled mightily. They have allowed 3.39 goals per game, placing them 24th in the 32-team NHL.

In his four games, Ellis had five points and a plus-2 rating. His last game was Nov. 13, a 5-2 loss in Dallas. It was the first time he had played in nine games, and he said he felt fine after the defeat.

Less than a week later, the Flyers announced he didn’t need surgery but would be sidelined for four to six weeks. He never returned.