Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers deny report that tiff arose between team and Claude Giroux in negotiations

Published

7 hours ago

on

Claude Giroux interview, Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux spent parts of 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, including the last 10 as their captain before being traded to Florida.

Before he was traded Saturday to Florida, Claude Giroux asked Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher for assurances he would be able to re-sign with the club during the free-agency period this summer. When Fletcher declined, Giroux would only agree to waive his no-movement clause for the Florida Panthers.

That’s the report on the podcast Snow the Goalie.

A Flyers executive denied it.

“That’s funny. There’s absolutely no truth to that,” said Danny Briere, special assistant to Fletcher.

The Flyers sent Giroux, and underachieving prospects German Rubtsov and Connor Bunnaman to Florida for right winger Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in 2024, and a third-rounder in a deep 2023 draft. Florida also received a fifth-round draft selection in 2024, and it got the Flyers to retain half of Giroux’s salary/cap hit.

“This falls on Claude Giroux that the Flyers couldn’t get more,” said Anthony SanFilippo, one of the hosts on the podcast. When Fletcher was not willing to give Giroux a guarantee he would return, “Giroux was not as wiling to help them out by giving them other destinations,” SanFilippo said.

He said when Fletcher wouldn’t give him assurances that he would return as a free agent in the summer, Giroux then said Florida would be the only team on his trade list.

That, in effect, crippled Fletcher’s leverage in the trade market because he didn’t have teams bidding against one another.

But Briere said Florida was the only team Giroux ever considered.

“That was his decision all along,” he said.

On the podcast, SanFilippo said Briere was put into the middle of the situation “to try to convince Claude to consider other options. It just never happened.”

“I was never put in the middle,” Briere said.

SanFilippo said he stands by his information, and that it “came from the Giroux side”

PHN: Fans pay tribute to Claude Giroux … one even named his dog after him.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend