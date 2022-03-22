Grading Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, what should happen next, and a plea (+)

So how did Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher do at the trade deadline?

Meh.

He did the best he could, considering the circumstances, in the deal that sent Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers.

And he got about what was expected — a third-rounder — in trading Justin Braun to the New York Rangers. I wrote a few weeks ago Braun was expected to bring a third-rounder, but the price for the reliable veteran looked like it might increase to a second-rounder based on what teams were getting for defensemen in recent days.

Fletcher also secured a fourth-rounder from Edmonton for underrated center Derick Brasard. Again, it was what was expected.

All told, it was nothing that will change the trajectory of this once-proud franchise.

A franchise that needs to be changed. Dramatically.

