Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Grading Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, what should happen next, and a plea (+)

Published

3 mins ago

on

Chuck Fletcher Philadelphia Flyers offseason
Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said his moves at the trade deadline went "exactly as we expected." Photo; Zack Hill.

So how did Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher do at the trade deadline?

Meh.

He did the best he could, considering the circumstances, in the deal that sent Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers.

And he got about what was expected  — a third-rounder — in trading Justin Braun to the New York Rangers.  I wrote a few weeks ago Braun was expected to bring a third-rounder, but the price for the reliable veteran looked like it might increase to a second-rounder based on what teams were getting for defensemen in recent days.

Fletcher also secured a fourth-rounder from Edmonton for underrated center Derick Brasard. Again, it was what was expected.

All told, it was nothing that will change the trajectory of this once-proud franchise.

A franchise that needs to be changed. Dramatically.

This content is for PHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year!

Join us! –OR– Log in

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend