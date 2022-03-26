Another two-assist game for Claude Giroux; Flyers prospect Bobby Brink helps Denver advance

Two games. Two wins. Four assists.

Former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is off to an impressive start with the Florida Panthers.

Giroux, 34, had two more assists Saturday, helping the Panthers rally for a 4-3 shootout win in Ottawa, He also had a pair of assists in his first game with Florida, a 4-3 victory Thursday in Montreal.

Florida (44-14-6), which overcame a 3-0 deficit, now has 94 points — 41 more than the Flyers (21-33-11).

The Flyers traded Giroux to Florida a week ago. Philly also sent Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a fifth-round pick to Florida, while the Flyers received right winger Owent Tippett and first- and third-round draft selections.

When the deal was made, Giroux was the longest-tenured current athlete among Philadelphia’s four major sports teams.

Brink, Denver advance

Flyers prospect Bobby Brink, the nation’s top collegiate scorer with 56 points, had an assist in the University of Denver’s 2-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, putting the Pioneers into the NCAA’s Frozen Four.

The loss ended the season for Flyers prospect Noah Cates and his Minnesota Duluth teammates.

“It was a heavyweight bout, and we’re very proud of the effort of our guys to come out on the positive end of it,” said Denver coach David Carle, whose brother, Matt, used to be a Philadelphia Flyers defenseman.

With the win in Loveland, Colo., Denver (29-9-1) will face Sunday’s Michigan-Quinnipiac winner in the Frozen Four semifinals at Boston’s TD Garden on April 7 (ESPN2).

Minnesota State (37-5) advanced to the national semifinals with a 1-0 win over Notre Dame. Minnesota State will play the winner of Sunday’s 4 p.m. matchup between Western Michigan and Minnesota (ESPN2).

Flyers prospect Ronnie Attard, a 6-foot-4 defenseman who is the nation’s second-leading scorer (36 points) among defensemen, stars for Western Michigan. Minnesota winger Bryce Brodzinski is another Flyers prospect.