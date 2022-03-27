Flyers sign Noah Cates after strong career at Minnesota-Duluth; Ronnie Attard next?

The Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday signed winger Noah Cates to a two-year entry level deal, and he will join the club Tuesday in Minnesota for the final game of their road trip.

Cates’ brother, Jackson, is a Flyers prospect.

Selected in the fifth round (137th overall) in 2017, Noah Cates just finished an outstanding career at Minnesota-Duluth, and he helped the team win the NCAA national title as a freshman.

“Noah is a versatile and responsible two-way player. … We have followed his progress closely and are excited to watch his continued growth in our organization,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

Cates’ contract has an annual $925,000 cap hit.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Cates, 23, played four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, including the last two as the captain. He was also an alternate captain for the U.S, Olympic team this year.

This season, he had 24 points (11-13) in 37 games with Minnesota-Duluth. He is a native of Stillwater, Minn.

Attard next?

Ronnie Attard, drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round in 2019, may be the next player to sign with Philly after his Western Michigan team was eliminated by Minnesota on Sunday, 3-0.

Attard, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior, was the nation’s second-leading scorer among defensemen with 36 points (13-23). The righthanded-shooting Attard scored Sunday, but the goal was reviewed and erased because of an offside call.

After the game, Attard, 23, was named to the Northeast Regional tournament team.

Minnesota, whose lineup includes standout winger Bryce Brodzinski, another Flyers prospect, will face Minnesota State in the Frozen Four semifinals in Boston on April 7. The opener that evening will match Denver and Michigan in the other national semifinal.

Bobby Brink, the nation’s top scorer with 56 points, will lead Denver. The Flyers took Brink in the second round (No. 34 overall) in the 2019 draft.

Brink is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the nation’s best collegiate player.