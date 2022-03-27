Flyers-Predators preview: Nashville out for a payback  

The Philadelphia Flyers will try to contain two of the league’s hottest players — left winger Filip Forsberg and defenseman Roman Josi — when they play Sunday in Nashville.

Good luck with that.

Forsberg has a career-high 36 goals, including nine in his last nine games. Josi, a strong Norris Trophy candidate as the league’s top defenseman, has a career-best 79 points (18-61) and a plus-19 rating in 63 games. Over his last 12 games, he has a staggering 26 points, including 22 assists, and a plus-12 rating.

On March 17, the Flyers scored an emotional 5-4 win over the Predators in what was Claude Giroux’s final game with the Orange and Black.

The Flyers (21-33-11) are 1-2 on their five-game road trip, which concludes Tuesday in Minnesota.

Nashville (37-24-4), fighting for a Western Conference playoff spot, has lost two straight, both by 6-1 scores to Los Angeles and Vegas.

Storylines

The Flyers will try to bounce back from a 6-3 whipping Friday in Colorado, the NHL’s best team. They were playing on consecutive nights and looked sluggish; then again, the Avs make a lot of teams look slow.

Nashville will be attempting to pay back the Flyers for their recent loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

Flyers’ projected lineup

Line 1: Joel Farabee centering James van Riemsdyk and Cam Atkinson.

Line 2: Kevin Hayes centering Oskar Lindblom and Hayden Hodgson. (Travis Konecny may return from an undisclosed injury.)

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering Max Willman and Owen Tippett.

Line 4: Patrick Brown centering Kevin Connauton, a usual defenseman, and Zack MacEwen.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Cam York; Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen, Keith Yandle and Nick Seeler.

Goalie: Carter Hart.

Numbers Dept.

The Flyers have the NHL’s worst power play (13.2%), while the Preds are No. 6 (24.6%).

Philly is averaging 2.57 goals per game (31st), and Nashville is averaging 3.23 (11th).

Who’s hot?

For Nashville, see above.

Kevin Hayes has 10 points (4-6) in his last seven games for the Flyers.

Projected goalie matchup­­­

Hart (3.04 GAA, .909 save percentage) is expected to face Juuse Saros (2.55, .921).

How to watch

NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 6 p.m.

How to bet

Money line (FanDuel)

Flyers: plus-225.

Preds: minus-280.

Prediction

Predators 4, Flyers 3.

Prediction record: 23-8.