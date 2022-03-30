Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux’s first home game for Florida is a success

Claude Giroux, the former Philadelphia Flyers captain, continued to have success Tuesday with his new team, the Florida Panthers.

Playing his first home game since he was acquired from the Flyers on March 19, Giroux did a lot of little things in the Panthers’ 7-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Panthers are now 3-1 with Giroux in the lineup, and he has five points (all assists) in his four games.

Giroux, 34, had six shot attempts, including three on goal, contributed an assist on an empty-net goal, and helped control play by winning 13 of 20 faceoffs (65%).

Florida (45-15-6), which tied a franchise record with its 27th home win, hosts Chicago (24-33-10) on Thursday. With 16 games left, the Panthers sit atop the Atlantic Division with 96 points — six more than Tampa Bay, and seven more than Toronto. They are tied with Carolina for the most points in the Eastern Conference.

Giroux, the longest tenured captain in the Philadelphia Flyers’ history, waived his no-movement clause to get traded to Florida. The Flyers also sent sent prospects German Rubtsov and Connor Bunnaman, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024, to the Panthers for right winger Owen Tippett, and two draft picks — a third-rounder in 2023, and a first-rounder in 2024.

Tippett, 23, has one point, an assist, in six games with the Flyers.