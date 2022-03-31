The Flyers’ new head coach should be … (+)

Philadelphia Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo has been a good soldier and, somehow, through this mess of a season — one that has included six- 10- and 13-game losing streaks — he has kept his humor and found positives.

Good for him.

It speaks volumes for the type of character he has. He was put into an impossible situation because of a shortage of talent, a multitude of injuries, and a lack of depth.

Yeo deserves to stay on board as an assistant. but the Flyers need to go in a different direction, need to get a new identity behind the bench to go with a rebuilt roster.

If they want someone who can identify with this city, the fans, and the Flyers’ winning culture of yesteryear, they could hire Rick Tocchet, if he’s interested.

Or they could call on John Tortorella, who, like Tocchet, would hold the players accountable … or else.

Or maybe they will go after an out-of-the-box choice, someone like … wait for it …

