Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers’ new head coach should be … (+)

Published

4 hours ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo has been a good soldier and, somehow, through this mess of a season — one that has included six- 10- and 13-game losing streaks — he has kept his humor and found positives.

Good for him.

It speaks volumes for the type of character he has. He was put into an impossible situation because of a shortage of talent, a multitude of injuries, and a lack of depth.

Yeo deserves to stay on board as an assistant. but the Flyers need to go in a different direction, need to get a new identity behind the bench to go with a rebuilt roster.

If they want someone who can identify with this city, the fans, and the Flyers’ winning culture of yesteryear, they could hire Rick Tocchet, if he’s interested.

Or they could call on John Tortorella, who, like Tocchet, would hold the players accountable … or else.

Or maybe they will go after an out-of-the-box choice, someone like … wait for it …

This content is for PHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.49 per month or $29.99 for an entire year!

Join us! –OR– Log in

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend