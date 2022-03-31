Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

What’s wrong with Flyers’ Carter Hart?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Oskar Lindblom Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Carter Hart (left) and left winger Oskar Lindblom were missing from the Philadelphia Flyers' practice Thursday in Voorhees.

Goaltender Carter Hart, who has had a nice-bounce-back season with the Philadelphia Flyers, was missing from practice Thursday in Voorhees.

After practice interim coach Mike Yeo said Hart was given an extra day off the ice as a precaution, “and I’m anticipating that he’s going to be fine.”

Yeo said Hart will practice Friday, and “as long as he feels good through practice, then we’ll have him ready to go for the weekend.”

The Flyers play Toronto at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, and the Rangers on Sunday in New York.

If all goes well, Hart will play in one of those games.

Hart, 23, victimized by poor defensive play in front of him, has been much better than his stats indicate.

“One of the things I’ve been really happy about with Hartsy is his willingness to continue to battle, and keep a great attitude and not get frustrated,” Yeo said. “I think, is going to serve him well going forward.”

Hart did not participate in the morning skate Tuesday in Minnesota and did not play that night in a 4-1 loss to the Wild.

That day, Yeo downplayed Hart’s status, saying he had a “nagging” injury and that he expected him to play Saturday.

Hart is 13-21-7 with a 3.04 GAA and .909 save percentage. Last season, he was 9-11-5 with a 3.67 GAA  and .877 save percentage.

“Even though he’s not necessarily getting a ton of wins,” Yeo said, “I feel this has still been a productive year for him. He’s still growing and still improving in a lot of areas, and obviously that’s good for the future.”

Yeo said it’s “real tough not to get down on yourself and not to focus on things that are outside your control. He’s done an outstanding job of resetting every game and getting focused on the next game.

“His win-loss record is not outstanding, but with the things he can control, I think he’s done a really, really good job.”

2 others missing

Left winger Oskar Lindblom (maintenance day) and defenseman Keith Yandle (ill) also missed Thursday’s practice. Both are expected to be at Friday’s practice, per Yeo.

Defenseman Ronnie Attard, who will make his NHL debut Saturday, was on the third pairing Thursday with Nick Seeler. Left winger Noah Cates, coming off a strong debut in Minnesota, was on the top line with Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson.

Thompson returning

Fourth-line center Nate Thompson, who had shoulder surgery and hasn’t played since Nov. 26, will return to the lineup Saturday. “You want to be in the trenches with the guys,” Thompson said.

Scott Laughton, recovering from a concussion, still isn’t ready to return.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

JEFFERY SAVAGE

The Flyers need new goalies. And the rest of the needs to protect both Hart, and Jones. But most of all, Chuck Fletcher needs to go.
Loyal Flyers fan from Denver, CO

0
Reply

