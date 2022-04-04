Connect with us

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Phantoms making late playoff run; key game Wed. vs. WBS Penguins

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Ian Laperriere, Philadelphia Flyers, Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere will be trying to guide his team closer to an AHL playoff spot this week.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ top farm team is making a late run to qualify for the AHL playoffs,

Thanks to three straight wins last weekend, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (25-27-11) moved to within seven points of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the final Atlantic Division’s final playoff spot.

The Phantoms, coached by Ian Laperriere, have 13 regular-season games remaining. They have two games in hand on the Penguins, and the arch-rivals have two head-to-head matchups left.

Last Friday, the Phantoms rallied past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4-2, as Tanner Laczynski tied the game at 2-2 on a second-period breakaway, and Wade Allison scored what turned out to be the winning goal early in the third period.

Felix Sandstrom made 29 saves.

Garrett Wilson scored a pair of goals Saturday to spark a 3-2 win over Utica, and Isaac Ratcliffe had his first two-goal game as a pro Sunday, leading a 4-3 victory over Bridgeport.

Allison, 24, suffered an unspecified injury in the first period of Sunday’s game and didn’t return. According to Flyers assistant GM Brent Flahr, Allison is day-to-day and there’s a chance he will play Wednesday in a key game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Phantoms could use the 6-foot-2, 205-pound right winger. He has eight goals in 16 AHL games this season.

The Phantoms are 5-4-1 against the Penguins this season.

Breakaways

Unlike the Philadelphia Flyers, the Phantoms’ power play has been clicking lately, going 8 for 27 (29.6%) in their last seven games. … Cal O’Reilly and Hayden Hodgson (now with the Flyers) lead the Phantoms with 18 goals apiece. O’Reilly, 35, has a team-high 44 points. … After facing the Penguins on Wednesday, the Phantoms host Hershey on Friday, and have road games Sunday (Bridgeport) and Monday (Providence).

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

