Eric Lindros in town — and, no, not to help Flyers’ woeful power play

Eric Lindros, the former Philadelphia Flyers superstar, is in town, and he could probably help the team’s awful power play — even though he hasn’t played since 2006-07.

But Lindros isn’t here to improve the Flyers’ worst-in-the league power play.

Instead, as part of his ambassador’s role with the club, the Hockey Hall of Famer will work with youngsters from the Ed Snider Youth Foundation on Friday.

Lindros, 49, will give an on-ice clinic to inspire the young players at the University of Pennsylvania’s Class of 1923 Rink at 6 p.m.

Snider Hockey, the legacy of the Flyers’ late co-founder, uses hockey as a hook to entice youngsters into the program. The foundation offers after-school educational assistance and ultimately allows student-athletes who graduate from the program a free, four-year college tuition.

Lindros and his family will also be at the Flyers-Anaheim game Saturday to help honor Lou Nolan on his 50 years as the Philadelphia Flyers’ public-address announcer.

As for the Philadelphia Flyers’ power play, it is clicking at just 12.8%. The franchise low was 13% in 2001-02.

Maybe Lindros, who had 111 of his 372 career goals on the power play, can stick around and give some pointers to the players who skate at the Wells Fargo Center?