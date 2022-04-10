SIGNED: Bobby Brink joins Flyers and should play this week

Bobby Brink is officially a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

One day after Brink helped the University of Denver win the NCAA national championship, the diminutive right winger signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Flyers.

“This is such a storied organization. So much history,” Brink said. “I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Flyers.”

Brink, 20, should play for the Flyers this week. They have 10 games remaining, giving Brink a chance to join some other youngsters in the lineup.

The Flyers play in Washington on Tuesday, then host the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The deal has an annual cap hit of $925,000, per CapFriendly.

“We are very excited to have Bobby under contract after an outstanding career in college hockey that concluded with a national championship,” Flyers general manger Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.

Fletcher said Brink, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round in 2019, “possesses a high compete level combined with a terrific hockey sense and offensive skill that has led him to succeed at every level he has played in his young career.”

At the 2019 draft, Fletcher traded up 11 spots in the second round to get Brink 34th overall. Craig Button, TSN draft expert, rated him at No. 20 that year.

In effect, the Fletcher twice bypassed on Cole Caufield — who was drafted by Montreal — and instead got Cam York and Brink.

Brink led the nation in scoring (57 points) and assists (43) this season; he also contributed 14 goals for Denver (31-9-1), which won the title with a 5-1 win Saturday over Minnesota State.

“I think I’m a playmaker who works hard at both ends of the rink,” said Brink when asked what skills he brings to the Flyers. “I like to set up my teammates and be a two-way player.”

He was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the best player in the nation. Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay won the award.

Brink, a Minnesota native, played three seasons for Denver, compiling 27 goals and 92 points in 84 games.

Winning the national title “was awesome. It was pretty surreal,” Brink said. “Such a close team at Denver; the program was awesome. I loved every second of my three years there, so it was super special to cap it off with a win.”

He became the fourth player out of seven selected in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2019 draft class to sign. The others: York, Ronnie Attard, and Mason Millman.