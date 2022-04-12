Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers to honor the late Ed Snider at home game Wednesday

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ed Snider, Philadelphia Flyers
From left to right, Ed Snider, Bernie Parent, Bob Clarke, Reggie Leach, and Bill Barber at a 2013 statue dedication. Photo: Zack Hill.

The Philadelphia Flyers will pay tribute to the late Ed Snider, the team’s co-founder, during Wednesday’s home game against the New York Rangers.

It’s their first home game since the sixth anniversary of Snider’s death.

There will be scoreboard tributes and some other ways that Snider will be honored.

Snider, 83, died of bladder cancer on April 11, 2016, in California. The billionaire entrepreneur displayed more passion than most fans  for his beloved Flyers. He was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, and over the years  received numerous awards and honors for his philanthropy and business success.

But the Flyers were his baby. He literally brought the team into the world in 1967 and, just seven years later, they were Stanley Cup champions in 1974. They also won in 1975, and haven’t captured the Cup since.

Snider always said he wanted to Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation (ESYHF) to be his legacy, and the organization is going strong. Last week, for instance, Hall of Famer Eric Lindros led a clinic for youngsters in the foundation, which uses hockey to entice youths into the program.

The foundation provides after-school education assistance, and student-athletes who graduate from the program can be awarded a free, four-year college tuition.

Recently, the ESYHF and Flyers Charities announced plans to build an outdoor rink in Kensington, which includes a $400,000 donation in support of the project at the Scanlon Recreation Center

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously