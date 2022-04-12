Flyers to honor the late Ed Snider at home game Wednesday

The Philadelphia Flyers will pay tribute to the late Ed Snider, the team’s co-founder, during Wednesday’s home game against the New York Rangers.

It’s their first home game since the sixth anniversary of Snider’s death.

There will be scoreboard tributes and some other ways that Snider will be honored.

Snider, 83, died of bladder cancer on April 11, 2016, in California. The billionaire entrepreneur displayed more passion than most fans for his beloved Flyers. He was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, and over the years received numerous awards and honors for his philanthropy and business success.

But the Flyers were his baby. He literally brought the team into the world in 1967 and, just seven years later, they were Stanley Cup champions in 1974. They also won in 1975, and haven’t captured the Cup since.

Snider always said he wanted to Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation (ESYHF) to be his legacy, and the organization is going strong. Last week, for instance, Hall of Famer Eric Lindros led a clinic for youngsters in the foundation, which uses hockey to entice youths into the program.

The foundation provides after-school education assistance, and student-athletes who graduate from the program can be awarded a free, four-year college tuition.

Recently, the ESYHF and Flyers Charities announced plans to build an outdoor rink in Kensington, which includes a $400,000 donation in support of the project at the Scanlon Recreation Center

Today marks six years since we lost our founder, Ed Snider. Mr. Snider loved the Flyers and the city of Philadelphia, and today, to honor him, we will be highlighting and amplifying the work of his legacy, @SniderHockey. pic.twitter.com/wmsNVDXmoq — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 11, 2022