5 former Flyers stars, Carli Lloyd, Dick Vermeil among PSWA honorees at May 2 banquet

Five former Philadelphia Flyers — Hockey Hall of Famers Bill Barber and Mark Howe, Stanley Cup champions Jimmy and Joe Watson, and Danny “Mr. Playoffs” Briere — are among the honorees at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association’s 117th annual banquet Monday, May 2 in Cherry Hill.

It will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton, formerly the Crowne Plaza. The cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner.

Dick Vermeil, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl XV spot and later directed St. Louis to the Super Bowl XXIV championship, and women’s soccer sensation Carli Lloyd are also among the honorees.

Vermeil, 85, will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6.

Lloyd, 39, starred at Delran High and Rutgers before becoming a world-wide standout. Recently retired and living in Medford with her husband, Brian, she won World Cups in 2015 and 2019, and scored the winning goals to give the U.S. Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012.

Barber and the Watson brothers won Stanley Cups with the Flyers in 1974 and 1975. Howe is regarded as the best defenseman in Philadelphia Flyers history, and Briere set a franchise record by scoring 30 playoff points (12 goals, 18 assists in 23 games) in 2010, steering the team to the Stanley Cup Final.

The dais will also include Doug Collins, who starred with the 76ers and later was their coach, Dickie Noles, Phil Martelli, Fran Dunphy, Herb Magee, and Ernie Beck.

The Most Courageous Athlete, the event’s trademark award, will be presented that night.

Tickets are $95, with a 10% discount for a table of 12.

For ticket info, go here.

Last year’s banquet was not held because of COVID-19.