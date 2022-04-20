Johnny Gaudreau to the Flyers this summer? It’ll be now or never. (+)

The timing seems right for the Philadelphia Flyers to sign free-agent Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason.

For several reasons.

For one, the Flyers, whose per-game attendance is the worst in 50 years, need a drawing card. Gaudreau — a speedy, high-scoring Calgary left winger who grew up in South Jersey — fits that bill.

For another, he has said he wants to come home and play for the Flyers at some point in his career.

And finally, he would be reunited with his Boston College teammate, Kevin Hayes. Heck, he could be on a line with Hayes and Cam Atkinson, three BC products.

It just makes so much sense for Gaudreau, 28, to sign with the Flyers.

We interrupt this Johnny Hockey Comes Home story for some bleak news: Calgary is going to put up a fight to sign him.

