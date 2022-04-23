Carter Hart, Cam Atkinson, Rasmus Ristolainen among Flyers out for season

Interim coach Mike Yeo confirmed Saturday what was expected: goalie Carter Hart, right winger Cam Atkinson, forward Patrick Brown, and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam York, and Kevin Connauton will miss the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers’ season.

The Flyers, coming off a 6-3 win in Montreal, have four games left, starting with Sunday’s 4 p.m. game against visiting Pittsburgh. They also face Chicago, Winnipeg, and Ottawa.

Atkinson, acquired in the summer from Columbus for Jake Voracek, finishes with 23 goals, which is tied with James van Riemsdyk for the team lead. JVR has 11 goals in his last 22 games.

Hart, 23, finishes with a 13-24-7 record, a 3.16 GAA, and .905 save percentage. He improved over last season (3.67, .877) but finished poorly in 2021-22. He lost his last five decisions, compiling .862, .882, ,786, .897, and .700 save percentage, respectively, in those games, and allowing a total of 22 goals.

His last win was March 20 against the Islanders.

Ristolainen (16 points, team-high 230 hits, minus-9) had a so-so season, while York (10 points in 30 games, minus-14) showed flashes of promise. Brown (nine points, minus-16 in 44 games) and Connauton (three points, minus-7 in 26 games) were depth players.

Yeo said defenseman Nick Seeler was the only one of the injured players who has a chance to play again this season, but said it was a “long shot.”

Seeler and center Sean Couturier were extras in practice Saturday. Couturier had already been declared out for the season following back surgery.

Metro basement

The Flyers (24-43-11) are last in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points. They have the league’s fourth-worst record, one point ahead of Seattle, which has a game in hand.

“Everybody has to sort of find their own motivation,” Yeo said, adding there’s “plenty of reasons there if you look hard enough.”

Many of the players are trying to show they belong with the Philadelphia Flyers next season.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the playoff picture. The Flyers have one recall left, but Yeo said he wasn’t sure if they would promote anyone. Right winger Wade Allison, who has 10 goals in 24 games with the Phantoms this season, seems like a prime candidate.