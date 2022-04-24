Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux and Florida Panthers: Unstoppable together

Claude Giroux and the Florida Panthers are unstoppable.

Giroux, 34, had a hand in all three of the Panthers’ goals in their 3-2 comeback win Saturday over visiting Toronto.

The former Philadelphia Flyers captain had a goal and two assists in the victory. Florida is now 15-1 since it acquired Giroux last month from the Flyers for Owen Tippett and two draft picks. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 16 games with Florida.

In Florida’s latest win, Giroux put five shots on goal, won 55% of his faceoffs, and was plus-2. His power-play goal late in the second period knotted the score at 2-all.

Florida, which faced a 2-0 deficit heading into the second period, won it on Brandon Montour’s tip-in midway through overtime.

It was Florida’s 13th straight victory, a franchise record.

While with the Philadelphia Flyers this season, Giroux endured 13- and 10–game losing streaks.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we want to keep getting better as a team and keep building,” Giroux told reporters after the Panthers’ latest win. “We had no business winning that game if (Sergei Bobrovsky) doesn’t make the saves he made. He really shut the door for us.”

Bobrovsky, a former Flyer, stopped 34 of 36 shots.

Overall, Giroux has 62 points (21 goals, 41 assists) in 73 combined games with the Flyers and Florida this season.

Florida (57-15-6) has clinched the Atlantic Division title. The injury-plagued Philadelphia Flyers (24-43-11) are last in the Metro and have four games remaining, starting with Sunday’s 4 p.m. matchup against Pittsburgh (45-23-11) at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be televised on TNT.

The Penguins have won all three games this season against the Flyers, including two in overtime. Pittsburgh has outscored Philly, 14-8, in those games.