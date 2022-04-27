Flyers-Jets preview: Philly’s final road game of ugly season     

The Philadelphia Flyers will play their final road game of their sad-sack season Wednesday, facing the underachieving Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Philly (25-44-11) is 11-24-5 on the road. Only Montreal has fewer road wins (10).

In full seasons, the Flyers have had fewer road victories just once since 1991-92.

The Flyers will conclude their season Friday against Ottawa at the Wells Fargo Center. Their two remaining games will help decide where they finish in the draft lottery.

Winnipeg (36-32-11), led by Kyle Connor’s career-high 45 goals, has much more firepower than the Flyers. Connor was picked 17th overall in 2015, the year the Flyers took Ivan Provorov No. 7 in the first round.

Storylines

Goalie Felix Sandstrom (0-3-1) is looking for his first NHL win. He played well in the Flyers’ 3-1 loss Monday in Chicago, and has a .914 save percentage in four starts.

The Jets are coming off Sunday’s 4-1 home win over Colorado and will be trying to keep the momentum going. They will also attempt avenging a 3-1 loss (with an empty-net goal) to the Flyers on Feb. 1.

Flyers’ projected lineup

Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink. (Farabee was moved fro center back to left wing to try to jump-start his offense. He has one goal over his last 10 games and is minus-11 in that span.)

Line 2: Scott Laughton centering James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering Noah Cates and Owen Tippett.

Line 4: Nate Thompson centering Oskar Lindblom and Zack MacEwen.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Ronnie Attard; Linus Hogberg and Travis Sanheim; Keith Yandle and Egor Zamula.

Goalie: Sandstrom.

Numbers Dept.

Both teams will miss the playoffs. Both have had problems keeping the puck out of their net. The Philadelphia Flyers are 27th in the NHL, allowing 3.58 goals per game. The Jets are 20th (3.15).

Who’s hot?

Connor has four goals and three assists over his last seven games for Winnipeg.

For the Philadelphia Flyers, rookie defenseman Attard is plus-8 in his last six games, and he has collected a goal and an assist in that span.

Projected goalie matchup­­­

Sandstrom (3.27 GAA, .914 save percentage) is expected to face Eric Comrie (2.72, .915), who would be making his third start in the last four games.

How to watch

NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

How to bet

Money line (FanDuel)

Flyers: plus-164.

Jets: minus-200.

Prediction

Jets 4, Flyers 2.

Prediction record: 31-13.