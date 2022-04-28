Connect with us

Flyers’ Stanley Cup champs turning into bartenders

Published

6 hours ago

on

Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers legend Bernie Parent, shown with his wife, Gini, will be among the guest bartenders at a charity event Tuesday.

Several members of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup champions and other former players will serve as guest bartenders Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great American Pub in Wayne, Pa.

Proceeds will benefit the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.

Bernie Parent, Joe Watson and Bob Kelly are the two-time Stanley Cup champs who will be serving. Former Flyers Brad Marsh, Ed Hospodar, Neil Little, and Terry Carkner will also be there, along with Lou Nolan, who celebrated his 50th year as the team’s public-address announcer.

Guest bartenders will also include myself, Bill Meltzer, Glen Macnow, and Al

Morganti.

Come out, talk hockey — to avoid getting depressed, you may not want to discuss the Flyers’ disastrous 2021-22 season — and help a great cause.

It all supports the Snider Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to build lives and unite communities — using hockey as the hook to entice children into the program, whose emphasis is education.

Snider Hockey offers after-school educational assistance, allowing the student-athletes who graduate from the program a free, four-year college tuition to one of several local schools.

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

