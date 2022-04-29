Cam Atkinson, Travis Sanheim among Flyers’ award winners

Cam Atkinson, a right winger who is in his first year with the Philadelphia Flyers, and defenseman Travis Sanheim were among the team’s award winners announced before the season-finale Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Atkinson, 32, won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s MVP, and Sanheim took the Barry Ashbee Trophy for being the Flyers’ best defenseman.

Both awards were voted upon by the media.

Sanheim, 26, who is in his fifth season with the Flyers, had never won the award, which was presented to Ivan Provorov the previous two seasons — and three of the last four years.

Heading into Friday’s game against visiting Ottawa, Sanheim led the Philadelphia Flyers’ defensemen in in assists (24) and points (31), and was second to Provorov in goals with seven. He led the team with a plus-10 rating.

Sanheim also won the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy (most improved player); the award was selected by his teammates.

Atkinson, acquired from Columbus in the offseason for Jake Voracek, succeeded Sean Couturier as the Flyers’ MVP. Couturier had won the previous three Clarke Trophies. The center played just 29 games this season and eventually required back surgery.

Entering Friday, Atkinson shared the team lead with James van Riemsdyk with 23 goals, and was second in points (50) and first in game-winning goals (6).

He missed the last nine games, including Friday’s, because of an unspecified injury.

Atkinson also was the winner of the Yanick Dupre Class Guy Memorial Award, given to the player who best illustrates character, dignity, and respect for the sport — on and off the ice. The Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association made the selection.

“Coach” Cam Atkinson watches the #Flyers’ final practice of the season Friday. The RW is injured. Photo: Zack Hill. pic.twitter.com/BwGOiglXgm — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) April 29, 2022

Other awards

Gene Hart Memorial Award (player who shows the most heart): The Flyers fan club selected feisty winger Zack MacEwen.

Toyota Cup (player who has the most star-of-the-game points): Goalie Carter Hart.