Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers' Scott Laughton nominated for NHL award

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton could be an NHL award winner.

The 27-year-old winger/center was named Wednesday as the team’s nominee for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice — and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Former Flyer Wayne Simmonds was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ nominee.

Laughton has fostered inclusivity in the sport. As both the Philadelphia Flyers’ ambassador for “Hockey is for Everyone” and “You Can Play,” Laughton has supported the mission through in-kind support and monetary donations, the team said in a news release.

This season, Laughton hosted individuals from the LGBTQ+ community at 12 Philadelphia Flyers home games.

Each NHL team nominates a player to be considered for the Clancy Trophy. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives, and they will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner:

* Clear and measurable positive impact on the community; Investment of time and resources; commitment to a particular cause or community;  commitment to the league’s community initiatives; creativity of programming; use of influence; and engagement of others.

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to a charity or charities of their choice.

Laughton finished with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 67 games. He was having a career season before suffering a concussion in March.  He returned about a month later, but was goal-less and collected just two points over his last 13 games, saying the speed of the game seemed to increase after he returned from the head injury.

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

