Flyers sign stay-at-home defenseman

The Philadelphia Flyers signed Adam Ginning, a second-round selection in the 2018 draft, to a two-year, entry-level deal Tuesday.

The contract carries an annual $883,750 cap hit, per capfriendly.com.

Ginning, 22, is regarded as a defensive defenseman in the mold of former Flyer Robert Hagg, who is now with Florida. He was selected 50th overall in 2018 after the Philadelphia Flyers chose Joel Farabee (14th overall) and Jay O’Brfien (19th) in the first round.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Sweden native helped Farjestad win the Swedish Hockey League title last season as he had five points (three goals, two assists) in 19 playoff games.

His regular-season totals: five points (1-4) in 51 games.

Ginning was the captain for Team Sweden when it won the World Juniors bronze medal in 2020.