Sam’s Daily: Odds Say Flyers’ New Coach Will Be John Tortorella; Nolan Patrick’s Sad Story

John Tortorella will be named the Philadelphia Flyers’ new coach, based on odds posted by the gambling website BetOnline.

Hey, it’a not scientific, but the people who make the odds aren’t in the business of losing money.

The fiery Tortorella was recently interviewed by the Flyers.

Other new coaches based on the odds: Derek King (3/1 odds) in Chicago, Nate Leaman (4/1) in Boston, Claude Julien or Pete DeBoer (both at 4/1) in Vegas, Barry Trotz (1/1) in Winnipeg, Marc Savard (5/1) in Dallas, and Sergei Fedorov (7/2) in Detroit.

It should be noted that Fedorov’s departure from Detroit as a player left a bad taste in management’s mouth, as outlined in Detroit Hockey Now.

As for the Flyers, the Vegas odds are shaky because after Tortorella (3/1), Mike Yeo (7/2) is listed as the second favorite. The odds should be 10,000 to 1 on that one.

The Flyers, of course, have said they are moving away from Yeo as a head coach.

But BetOnline will gladly accept your money if you want to put a foolish wager on Yeo.

Others on the list of Flyers coaching candidates: Rick Tocchet (4/1), Trotz (11/2), Jim Montgomery (11/2), Rikard Gronborg (6/1), Paul Maurice (8/1), Leaman (9/1), Julien (10/1), and Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere (12/1).

Bruce Cassidy, who was recently fired by Boston, is not on the Flyers’ list. Neither is David Quinn, Kirk Muller, or Pittsburgh assistant Mike Vellucci, who apparently has caught the Flyers’ attention.

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher has said he doesn’t necessarily need the coaching position filled by the start of the NHL draft on July 7.

Stay tuned.

Around the NHL …

