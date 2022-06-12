NHL Trade Talk
Carchidi column: Time for Flyers to deal Ivan Provorov or Travis Konecny
Right now, it’s not much fun being a Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Except for next month’s draft, there’s not much to get excited about — unless the Flyers commit to a full rebuild and start tearing things down.
A rebuild can be fun. Seeing the young players and the team take positive steps each year makes it more satisfying when the team finally does become a Stanley Cup contender.
Yes, it can be an arduous process, but no more than last season.
General manager Chuck Fletcher, however, has been reluctant to call for a major overhaul. Ditto Dave Scott, the chairman of the Flyers’ parent company, Comcast Spectacor.
In limbo
So the Flyers are in limbo. At best, if top players like Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis return to good health, they will be a contender for a playoff spot, but not a Stanley Cup threat.
At worst, Couturier and/or Ellis won’t be their former selves, the Flyers will flounder again, and attendance will continue to plunge like the stock market.
Tear it down, guys.
The Flyers’ head honchos talk about “retooling” and being a few players away from being a good team. That’s probably why the Daily Faceoff did not list any Flyers when it released its top 28 trade targets the other day.
The feeling around the league is that the Flyers hope better health and the addition of a free agent will make them competitive.
But with the team in cap hell, adding a marquee free agent (hello, Johnny Gaudreau) won’t be easy.
Trade bait?
Here’s hoping the Flyers do the right thing. Here’s hoping they deal for high draft picks and try to acquire rising young players from a team’s farm system. The Devils are dangling the No. 2 overall pick. Go after it. Grab left winger Juraj Slakkovsky or center Logan Cooley.
There are several quality players the Flyers can deal, headed by defenseman Ivan Provorov and right winger Travis Konecny. Both are 25 and their careers have been good but seemingly stuck in neutral.
In the right situation — say, in a trade with Ottawa, or with Columbus, which has two picks in the top 12 — they could draw nice packages of young players and a high draft pick.
With the Philadelphia Flyers, the development of players like Provorov and Konecny has seemed to have hit a road block. That appears to be a problem with this organization. They draft fairly well, but their players don’t seem to be able to take the next step to stardom.
They are good players who either stay that way or take a step backward.
You watch the progression of other players around the league — the Mitch Marners, Sebastian Ahos, and Charlie McAvoys of the world — and their development, unlike those in orange and black, gets better each year.
The Flyers need to hire someone who can get more out of their players, someone who can take them to the next level, someone who can see talent in someone and squeeze the most out of them.
Ryan Hartman is a good example of someone who was just meh with the Flyers, scoring two goals in 19 games in 2018-19. Why wasn’t anyone able to see the strengths of a former first-round pick and get more out of him?
With Minnesota this season, Hartman, now 27, had 34 goals and 65 points. You can argue that he blossomed because he was centering Kirill “The Thrill” Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
But could Hartman have been put on a line with Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek and maybe done the same thing with the Flyers?
Something amiss
Again, there is something amiss with the way the Flyers evaluate players and utilize their strengths and weaknesses. They need someone who does a better job of bringing out the best in their players.
Maybe John Tortorella, Barry Trotz, Rick Tocchet or someone else can help in that area.
Or maybe an assistant coach can do the job.
The Flyers need to take a long, hard look at that. Maybe a new hire can get more out of gifted players like Provorov and Konecny, each of whom was drafted by then-GM Ron Hextall in the first round in 2015.
In the meantime, trading at least one of them for a package that includes a first-rounder seems like the way to go from here. If you can get New Jersey’s first rounder for Provorov, do it. If you can get a later first rounder from another team — and some good prospects — for Provorov or Konecny, that would work, too.
Your thoughts?
Sam,
I agree that management is wrong in thinking that a couple additions and improved health will create a contender. I commented on an earlier article that they should try to trade up. Slafkovsky (sp.?) has great size and skill. If we could keep our pick as well, two picks in the top five would really foster a rebuild. If a Provorov and/or Konecny or even Frost can get that done, then go for it. As you said, player development is the primary issue that needs to be seriously addressed. This is a pivotal time for the organization: coaching decision and their overall strategy to move forward. Full rebuild seems the way to go.
I’m with you!
Maybe I’m delusional, but I’d love to see a trade of that pick with a package of TK or Provorov for a group of already-vetted prospects from a team with a great drafting history. We need an entirely new layer, along with the college undrafted players, of skilled, cheap, young players to see who sticks for the next 1-2 seasons just to get out of the cap situation, add skill, and build a foundation with the new coach. Most of these young guys now won’t be here in year 3 of the rebuild due to injury or failure. Like Colorado, we’ll need to turnover 6 NHL ready players a year probably (not counting the goalie) for the next 1-3 years before we’re a contender.
And not more Owen Tippets. Skilled, fast players and if they have a physical edge, great.
Provy is the one that needs to go. He is a malcontent 2nd pair d man masquerading as a top pair stalwart.He won’t be missed.
I’m interested in knowing why you believe he’s a malcontent. I get that sense, too, but can’t point to anything specific, other than he seemed annoyed during his postseason interview session.
Greetings. Sam. Hope all is well , and that you’re fully recovered from COVID.
It won’t make a bit of difference who the next coach is…unless changes to the front office are made, specifically in areas you addressed: talent evaluation and development.
This has been a decades-old problem: these areas are littered with ex-Flyers who have no business being there…and add no value to the club.
One thing I can almost guarantee: this new coach hire will have a shelf-life of 3-4 years; those former Flyers aren’t going anywhere, either…it seems like they have jobs for life, and are just ‘sitting pretty’ while they run this once-proud franchise into the ground.
We have the market cornered on drafting a bunch of stiffs who are nowhere near NHL-ready if they’re called-upon; that team on the other side of the Commonwealth, however, doesn’t have that problem. They know how to draft players who fit their scheme, and are ready to contribute…no matter what round they are drafted.
We need to focus on the lack of activity Off the Ice. Then maybe, the product On the Ice will improve .
Wishful thinking, I know, but I’ll take anything at this point.
Totally recovered from COVID, JT. Thanks for asking. I agree that talent development is one of many important areas that isn’t talked about much but needs to be addressed. Cheers…
I would put together a package for the Devil’s pick and select Slafkovsky in a heartbeat. If Provy even up gets it done, great. If it’s a “retool”, make sure it’s an aggressive one with many pieces going and coming. And give Fedotov the chance to hopefully adjust to the smaller ice surface and crowded crease to compete with Hart for number one in the pipes.
Anything less would just be a treadmill going nowhere.