Zack Hill Retiring as Flyers’ Long-Time (ace) PR Leader

Zack Hill’s sterling career in public relations will come to an end in less than two weeks.

Hill will retire as the Philadelphia Flyers’ senior director of communications on July 1, the club announced.

“He’s a legend. I’ve learned so much from him,” said Sean Coit, vice president of communications for Comcast Spectacor.

Hill agreed to stay on as a consultant for a year, “which we’re so happy about,” Coit said.

Joe Siville, currently the Flyers’ director of public relations, will be promoted to Hill’s spot.

I’ve been in this crazy-but-wonderful business for almost 50 years, and Zack Hill is the best PR man I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Best of luck on your retirement and searching for a house for you and Heidi in the mountains, my friend! #Flyers #76ers pic.twitter.com/ANdKkH2YcN — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) June 18, 2022

“Zack is the epitome of a true professional, and since I arrived with the Flyers, I have seen first-hand what makes him one of the best in the industry,” Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said. “No request was too big or too small for him to give you his full attention.”

From intern to PR whiz

Hill was with the Philadelphia Flyers for 29 years. He previously served as the team’s media-relations manager and public-relations director. Prior to joining the Flyers, he was the 76ers’ public-relations director from 1989-93, and assistant PR director from 1987-89.

He started as an intern with the 76ers and was quickly promoted.

Under Hill’s direction, the Flyers’ PR staff won the Eastern Conference’s Dick Dillman Award three times. The award is presented annually to the best PR staff, and the Flyers won in 2011-12, 2014-15, and 2017-18. They were a finalist 12 times.

Hill, a practical joker who always had a joke to lighten the mood, was honored by the Philadelphia Sports Writers’ Association last month as its “Good Guy” winner. Eight years ago, he went into a Hall of Fame at his alma mater, West Virginia University, for career achievement.

Dave Scott. chairman of the Flyers’ parent company, Comcast Spectacor, called Hill “an invaluable adviser for me and many others. Most importantly, though, his incredible work ethic, professionalism, and famous kindness have made him a beloved figure throughout our organization and among the press corps.”

Amen, Dave. Amen.