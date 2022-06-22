Flyers Podcast: Torts Effect, Possible Deal for Alex DeBrincat

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers — especially if the roster is revised — are going to be a good mix. Ditto Tortorella and the fans.

I talked about the Torts Effect, the potential acquisition of Chicago left winger Alex DeBrinkat, and much more in my latest Broad Street Bullcast for Philly Hockey Now.

DeBrinkat, all 5-foot-7, 165 pounds of him, is someone who would jump-start the Flyers’ sad offense and their sadder power play.

But is the cost too high for someone who will be a restricted free agent after next season?

We talk about that among many topics, and answer some questions in the mailbag portion in our latest Philadelphia Flyers podcast on YouTube and Spotify.

Below is the YouTube link. Enjoy!