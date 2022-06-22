Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Podcast: Torts Effect, Possible Deal for Alex DeBrincat
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers — especially if the roster is revised — are going to be a good mix. Ditto Tortorella and the fans.
I talked about the Torts Effect, the potential acquisition of Chicago left winger Alex DeBrinkat, and much more in my latest Broad Street Bullcast for Philly Hockey Now.
DeBrinkat, all 5-foot-7, 165 pounds of him, is someone who would jump-start the Flyers’ sad offense and their sadder power play.
But is the cost too high for someone who will be a restricted free agent after next season?
We talk about that among many topics, and answer some questions in the mailbag portion in our latest Philadelphia Flyers podcast on YouTube and Spotify.
Below is the YouTube link. Enjoy!
If AV couldn’t do it, Torts won’t without a massive overhaul of the roster. The farm system is terrible. Loaded with dozens of medicore players that will never make it to the NHL or shouldn’t. I’d trade TK, Provorov, a #1 pick, and another later round pick for 4-5 new players from a team like Tampa or Colorado that has a great draft history.
So far most of the fans I’ve heard do not want Turdarella here. Ugh.
There is one trade I want seen now. Just one, but a franchise altering one. Go to Montreal, and offer them whatever they want for the first pick, except our 5th pick in the draft) for the first pick in the draft, and grab Slafkovsky. I take Jiricik at five. Two pillars, two studs, near NHL ready right now. Let Montreal take any four players they want off the Flyers roster. Give them the pick of the litter, except Hart. Has to happen. Flyers need superstars now, and three of them. This trade clears cap space for future trades down the line to try and get more all-star talent. For now, get these two studs in the draft. It will reshape the future for the better for a decade. An aggressive smart GM gets this done. Of course, we all know Fletch is not that GM. If the trade leaves the Flyers in the tank again next year, great, let’s go get Connor Bedard, the third pillar, either by the luck of the lottery, or by another mega trade offer to the winner.