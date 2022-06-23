Flyers’ Carter Hart Could Get Competition From This Goalie

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Felix Sandstrom will get a chance to earn a spot with the Flyers in training camp, and could give Carter Hart some competition for playing time.

Hart, of course, is entrenched as the No. 1 goalie.

Sandstrom, 25, signed a two-year contract with the Flyers on Wednesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced. The deal has a $775,000 annual cap hit. Sandstrom could have become an unrestricted free agent.

Hart, who turns 24 on Aug. 13, has a $3.98 million annual cap hit. He was 13-24-7 with a 3.16 GAA and .905 save percentage last season, improvement from a disastrous 2020-21 campaign in which he had a 3.67 GAA and an .877 save percentage.

At the moment, the Flyers have three goalies signed: Hart, Sandstrom, and 6-foot-7, 205-pound Ivan Fedotov, who could also push Hart for playing time with a strong camp.

Sandstrom was 0-4-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .910 save percentage in five games with the Flyers last season. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender spent most of the season with the AHL’s Phantoms (2.89, .902)

In his NHL debut last season, Sandstrom made 43 saves — the most ever by a Flyers goalie in his first game — as Philly dropped a 3-2 overtime decision Dec. 30 in San Jose.

The Sweden native was selected by the Flyers in the third round (70th overall) of the 2015 draft. Hart was chosen in the second round (48th overall) in 2016.

Among the Philadelphia Flyers’ potential free agents are UFAs Nate Thompson, Kevin Connauton, Martin Jones, and Adam Clendening, along with RFAs Zack MacEwen, Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett, Wade Allison, Hayden Hodgson, Tanner Laczynski, Isaac Ratcliffe, Kirill Ustimenko, and Linus Hogberg.

Frost and Ustimenko are ineligible for salary arbitration or to receive an offer sheet from any other team.

Breakaways

New coach John Tortorella doesn’t plan to name a captain until the end of training camp. … The Flyers have just $5.1 million in cap space — and that is with money earmarked for only 18 players. Teams carry 22 or 23 players.