Flyers Podcast: Inside the Draft Room, Ryan Ellis’ status, and more

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and his top assistant, Brent Flahr, met with the media Wednesday and talked about the team’s draft plans. And while they shed little light on whom they will pick with the No. 5 overall pick, Fletcher made it clear they are listening to offers for the selection.

Yes, he would be willing to trade down if everything fell into place.

The draft prospects in the 4-10 ranges have similar value, so if I’m reading the tea leaves correctly, Fletcher would pull the trigger on the deal if he strongly believes one of those players will still be available with a later pick. So if he can swap first-round selections and get a second-rounder, he would be willing to deal.

The tough part, of course, is finding a partner. He’s working on it.

I talked about the Philadelphia Flyers’ draft scenario — the first round will be held next Thursday in Montreal — the Ryan Ellis saga, the goalie situation, and much more on my latest Broad Street Bullcast.

Here’s the podcast:

Here’s the link to Episode 3 of my Broad Street Bullcast, talking about the @NHLFlyers’ draft plans, Ryan Ellis’ comeback, and much more. Enjoy! And please subscribe (it’s free) on YouTube.https://t.co/kA8yFJFM0M — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) June 30, 2022