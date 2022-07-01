Report: Flyers Goalie Arrested for Dodging Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers figured to have a spirited duel between Ivan Fedotov and Felix Sandstrom for the No. 2 goalie spot in training camp.

It still might happen, but the situation became murky Friday as Fedotov, 25, was detained in Russia’s St Petersburg, according to the Russian media.

The report said he was arrested over suspicions of “dodging the Russian Army.”

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound goalie, who had an outstanding season in Russia’s KHL, was taken to the Russian military registration and enlistment office.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher did not have an immediate comment.

Fedotov was brilliant in the Olympics (1.61 GAA, .942 save percentage, 4-2 record), and he later helped lead Moscow’s CSKA to the Gagarin Cup last season. He had a 2.00 GAA and .919 save percentage in the regular season.

The promising goalie had a 16-6 record in the playoffs last season, along with a 1.85 GAA and .937 save percentage.

In April, Fedotov announced he would no longer be playing with CSKA and would continue his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, who drafted him the the seventh round in 2015. Shortly after the announcement, he signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in ealy May. The contract carries a $925,000 cap hit.

“Ivan is a player we have followed closely and are very pleased with his development,” Fletcher said after the Flyers signed him.

According to Fontanka.ru, the police department of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region received an official arrest request from the military prosecutor’s office, stating there were “sufficient grounds to consider Fedotov an army draft dodger.”

Fedotov, who was born in Finland, reportedly could face up to two years in prison.

Think NHL teams will be leery of selecting a Russian in next week’s NHL draft?

That was a rhetorical question, of course.