Flyers, Canucks Make ‘Trade’ of Coaches (sort of); Philly Hires Shaw

Brad Shaw is leaving the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching staff and joining the Philadelphia Flyers’.

The Canucks announced that Shaw will join the Flyers as an associate coach; he will be reunited with their new head coach John Tortorella.

Shaw was an associate coach with the Canucks. Coincidentally, he will be replaced in Vancouver by Mike Yeo, who was the Flyers’ interim coach for most of last season after Alain Vigneault was fired.

In essence, Yeo was dealt for Shaw.

Tortorella was Columbus’ head coach when Shaw was with him from 2016-21.

Shaw, 58, is expected to run the Flyers’ defense and the penalty kill. Both were awful last season. The penalty kill was 26th in the NHL (75.7% success rate) and 27th in goals-against (3.59 per game).

Vancouver was 30th on the PK (74.9%) and eighth in goals allowed per game (2.82).

Shaw was a defenseman in the NHL, playing a total of 377 games for Hartford, Ottawa, Washington and St. Louis. He later was an assistant with Tampa Bay, the Islanders, St. Louis, Columbus, and the Canucks.

He was an interim head coach with the Islanders in 2005-06, compiling an 18-18-4 record.

