Flyers’ Goalie Reportedly Sent to Arctic, Placed in Russian Navy

Ivan Fedotov was expected to be a strong contender for the Philadelphia Flyers’ No. 2 goalie spot this season. Instead, the promising goaltender is apparently going to be serving for the Russian Navy.

Russia’s state media reported Sunday that Fedotov was sent to serve in the Arctic.

Fedotov was detained Friday in St. Petersburg at the request of the military prosecutor’s office for allegedly being a draft dodger, per the website Fontanku.ru.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder was then reportedly hospitalized with what his attorney called stress-induced gastritis, according to the Moscow Times.

He reportedly was sent to Severomorsk in the Arctic Circle, the administrative base for the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet.

Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February.

Fedotov, 25, who was born in Finland, signed an entry-level deal with the Flyers in May. That followed a brilliant season in the Russia’s CSKA in the KHL. CSKA’s players are considered military personnel, subject to enlistment between the ages of 18 and 27, according to the Moscow Times.

The goaltender was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He was coming off a strong season in the KHL and was dominating in the playoffs, (16-6 record, 1.85 GAA, .937 save percentage) as he led CSKA to the Gagarin Cup title.

Fedotov was also brilliant in the Olympics, leading Russia to the silver medal.

The Philadelphia Flyers are obviously also concerned about Russian defender Ivan Provorov, 25, who reportedly was planning to go back to his homeland this summer.

It is not known if his plans have changed because of the Fedotov developments.